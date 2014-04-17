Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N), the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as it increased prices and shipped more agricultural products.

Union Pacific has been able to charge more for transporting goods as demand rises for automotives and industrial products. A bumper corn crop last year increased shipments of the grain.

"We're watching the economy very closely, as well as the potential impacts of weather, particularly on our coal and grain business," Chief Executive Jack Koraleski said in a statement on Thursday.

Revenue at the company's agricultural business, which ships a range of products such as frozen food, beer, oils and whole grains, rose 16 percent. Total revenue rose 6.6 percent to $5.64 billion.

Net income rose to $1.09 billion, or $2.38 per share, from $957 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $2.37 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's shares were up 0.9 percent in premarket trading. They closed at $188.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The stock has gained more than a third in the past 12 months, beating a 29 percent rise in the S&P railroads index

.SPLRCRAIL.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)