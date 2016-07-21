Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO, Lance Fritz speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

CHICAGO Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday posted a lower quarterly net profit that was hurt by slumping freight volumes - especially coal - and warned the strong U.S. dollar, soft global economy and weak consumer demand would weigh on the No. 1 U.S. railroad's business in the second half of 2016.

The news drove company's shares down more than 3 percent.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said second-quarter freight revenue declined 13 percent, compared with a year earlier, led by a 27 percent slide in coal revenue.

Union Pacific said falling coal freight volumes would also hurt the company in the third quarter.

Despite the fall in revenue, Union Pacific's earnings met Wall Street expectations.

The railroad reported second-quarter net income of $980 million, or $1.17 per share, down more than 18 percent from $1.2 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average forecast earnings per share for the quarter of $1.17.

Revenue in the quarter was down more than 11 percent, falling to $4.8 billion from $5.4 billion. The revenue figure matched analysts' expectations.

"We think Union Pacific did well managing costs in a very challenging quarter, but we see likely continuing pressure on volumes," Jim Corridore, an equity analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, wrote in a client note.

Like other major U.S. railroads, Union Pacific has suffered from a precipitous drop in coal freight. Low fuel prices have encouraged utilities to burn cheaper natural gas instead, while the strong dollar has hurt coal exports.

U.S. railroads have reacted to falling demand by furloughing workers and mothballing locomotives. Union Pacific's hourly workforce numbered 13,760 in the second quarter, about 22 percent lower than the same period in 2015.

The company also has 14 percent fewer locomotives in service compared with the 2015 quarter.

Union Pacific's revenues declined across all its businesses versus the year-ago period. Even revenue in its automotive business, which for several years has performed well in tandem with strong U.S. automaker sales, dropped 13 percent during the quarter.

Chief Executive Lance Fritz told Reuters the company expects full-year 2016 freight volumes to be down between 6 percent to 8 percent, driven by declining coal, weakness in the shale oil industry and the strong U.S. dollar.

A "not-very-robust" showing by U.S. consumers would also weigh on freight, he added.

In afternoon trading, Union Pacific shares were down 3.1 percent at $91.15.

(Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by G Crosse)