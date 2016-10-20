A set of Union Pacific freight locomotives roll past a holding lot with Toyota automobiles at the Port of Long Beach in California December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

DETROIT Union Pacific Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as freight volumes declined and it forecast a further drop in the current period due partly to the strong U.S. dollar and soft demand for consumer goods.

Shares dropped more than 5 percent on Thursday.

"The macroeconomic environment still has its challenges - an unstable global economy, the relatively strong U.S. dollar, and continued soft demand for consumer goods," Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz told analysts. Some segments, such as grain and energy, "are showing signs of life."

The No. 1 U.S. railroad's earnings miss came despite posting slightly higher-than-expected revenue. The decline in third-quarter volumes was led by a 14 percent drop in coal. Intermodal, or consumer goods shipments, declined 7 percent due to high retail inventories and problems in the container shipping industry.

Intermodal shipping uses standardized containers full of consumer goods from clothing to televisions that can be hauled by ship, train or truck.

Korean container ship company Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection at the end of August, stranding billions of dollars in goods at sea and forcing customers to scramble for other ways to ship to the United States.

In a presentation for analysts posted on its website, Union Pacific said it expected freight carloads in the fourth quarter to decline in the "low single digits." Full-year 2016 volumes should be down between 6 percent and 8 percent.

With the exception of agricultural products, which were up 11 percent as a strong harvest boosted grain shipments 27 percent, freight rail car loads fell across the board.

"We think Union Pacific is doing a good job managing its network ... in a tough environment," CFRA Research equity analyst Jim Corridore wrote in a client note. Grain was a "bright spot" in the third quarter. "However, we expect commodity weakness to persist."

Automotive shipments were down 2 percent as U.S. auto sales lost steam following several years of robust sales. Union Pacific executives told analysts the company remained cautious on the outlook for the auto industry.

Like the other major U.S. railroads, Union Pacific has contended with a steep drop in coal carloads since early 2014 as utilities switched to cheaper natural gas. The strong U.S. dollar has hurt coal exports.

Third-quarter net income declined 13 percent to $1.13 billion, or $1.36 cents per share, from $1.3 billion, or $1.50, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.40.

Quarterly revenue fell 7 percent to $5.17 billion from $5.56 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $5.2 billion.

Union Pacific shares were down $5.18 at $91.94.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)