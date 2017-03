Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N), the No.1 U.S. railroad, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher shipments of chemicals and autos.

Net income rose to $957 million, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter, from $863 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)