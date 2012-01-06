INDIANAPOLIS Indiana Democratic legislators on Thursday delayed for a second day an anti-union bill that would make Indiana the first right-to-work state in the U.S. industrial belt.

The Indiana House of Representatives conducted no official business Thursday because it lacked a quorum, as Democrats caucused and attended committee meetings. Though Republicans have a 60-40 majority, a quorum of 67 legislators is needed to conduct official business.

Under the proposed law, employees at unionized private work places would not be required to pay union dues. Supporters say Indiana's move would attract jobs to the Midwestern state. Critics call it union busting.

Such right-to-work laws are in force in 22 states, mostly in the South and West.

Republican Speaker Brian Bosma said he will not slow a fast-track schedule to get the legislation passed in the first few weeks of the 2012 session.

But Democratic Leader Pat Bauer said he would like to see the legislation set aside until after the next legislature is elected, since it was not an issue in the last campaigns.

Short of that unlikely scenario, Democrats have asked that additional hearings take place around the state to discuss right-to-work issues.

Bosma and bill sponsor Jerry Torr, also a Republican, said there has been enough study and testimony. More meetings allow those against the bill to import union members from other states to mount large protests, Torr said.

"It's just a stalling tactic," Torr said.

Democrats are moving ahead with trying to schedule hearings this weekend around the state. Bauer said that more than 50 percent of the electorate, even some of the bill's proponents, do not understand its implications.

A joint hearing on the issue before the Indiana Legislature is scheduled to take place Friday morning.

Indiana House Democrats denied the legislature a quorum by spending five weeks in the neighboring state of Illinois last year.

Republican Bill Friend said the lack of a quorum also delays work on other issues, such as mass transit and help for families of veterans.

"This is not about one single issue," he said, addressing a half-empty House. "We need the action of the entire body in order for this process to work."

(Writing and reporting by Susan Guyett; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Greg McCune, Gary Hill)