INDIANAPOLIS An Indiana committee advanced Republican-backed right-to-work legislation to the full state House of Representatives in a 15-minute meeting on Tuesday, a day after Democrats ended a boycott that had blocked its path.

The panel sent the measure to the full Indiana state House on an 8-5 vote along party lines over loud objections from opponents, who had asked for more testimony on the proposal they see as an assault on unions.

If the right-to-work proposal is approved, Indiana would be the first state in the industrial heartland of the United States to adopt such a law. Similar laws are already in force in 22 other states, mostly in the South and West.

Indiana is home to numerous manufacturing plants for the auto industry that produce vehicles or components, including non-union and union-represented facilities.

Under the proposal, employees at unionized private workplaces would not be required to pay union dues. Supporters say the move would attract jobs to the state, while critics call it union busting. The proposals could still be amended.

Republicans hold a 60-40 majority in the Indiana House, which needs a quorum of two-thirds of its members to be brought to order. Democrats had boycotted meetings for three days to delay the right-to-work bill by preventing a quorum, before relenting on Monday.

Most Democrats did not return for House quorum calls on Tuesday, preventing a call to order. Pat Bauer, Democratic House Minority Leader, stopped short of calling it a resumption of their boycott and said Democrats would decide later whether to show up for the quorum call on Wednesday.

Republican committee chairman Representative Douglas Gutwein ruled that no amendments to the bill would be heard before it was discussed on the floor of the House, prompting objections from Democrats.

Gutwein said a hearing held on Friday was for both the House proposal and another that has been advanced to the full Senate. Democrats opposed to the proposal argued that testimony on the House bill had never taken place and they planned to file an official protest.

Last year, House Democrats fled the state to neighboring Illinois to avoid voting on a similar right-to-work bill and other legislation they viewed as anti-labor and anti-public education. The bill died, and other bills were altered.

