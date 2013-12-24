SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal on Tuesday.
MILAN Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) said it had received an offer to buy the insurance business with 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) worth of premiums which it must sell to meet conditions set by the local competition watchdog to clear its merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI.
Unipol agreed to buy the Fondiaria group back in 2012 in a complex rescue deal that will create Italy's second-biggest insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI).
Unipol said in a document published on its website on Tuesday it would review the offer although it was not possible at the moment to say how long talks would take to complete nor how much it expected to raise from the sale.
In May Unipol said it had received 10 to 15 expressions of interest in the assets, from Allianz (ALVG.DE), Axa (AXAF.PA) and Aviva (AV.L), among others.
A series of regulatory and legal hurdles has held up completion of the Unipol-Fondiaria merger.
The new group will be called Unipol Sai.
LONDON The European Union could be left with no exchange big enough to compete with U.S. rivals and no trading link into Britain if it allows the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse merger to die.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi oil giant Aramco will buy an equity stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and petrochemical project, the companies said on Tuesday, pumping in $7 billion in its biggest downstream investment outside the kingdom.