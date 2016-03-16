FRANKFURT German Internet service provider United Internet (UTDI.DE) reported slightly better-than-expected 2015 core profit on Wednesday as its customer base continued to grow.

Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding one-offs rose 39.8 percent to 771 million euros ($863.21 million) in 2015, the company said in a statement.

That was above the average of 769 million euros in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

The company predicts 2016 sales to grow to about 4 billion euros from last year's 3.7 billion and EBITDA is expected to rise to about 850 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect 2016 sales of 4.02 billion euros and EBITDA of 872 million.

