CHICAGO United Parcel Service Inc expects full-year 2015 earnings per share to fall within a range of $5.45 to $5.70, the company's chief financial officer Kurt Kuehn said on Thursday.

Analysts have so far forecast 2015 earnings per share of $5.71 for the world's largest package delivery company.

Kuehn gave the company's forecast during an investor conference in New York that was also a web cast. Chief Executive Officer David Abney also told investors that the Atlanta-based company will return $30 billion to shareholders over the next five years.

More than $15 billion of that return will come through share repurchases.

Kuehn also told investors that UPS expects average annual earnings per share growth of between 9 percent to 13 percent from 2015 through to 2019.

In trade on the New York Stock Exchange, UPS shares were down 63 cents at $107.32.

