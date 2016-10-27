United Parcel Service air craft are being loaded with air containers full of packages bound for their final destination at the UPS Worldport All Points International Hub during the peak delivery month in Louisville, Kentucky December 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Sommers II

CHICAGO United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit that met analyst expectations and reiterated its full-year 2016 earnings outlook, but warned its fourth-quarter results could be affected by a year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustment.

The world's largest package delivery company said revenue rose across all of its services, led by its key U.S. domestic package business. Like rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N), UPS is entering its crucial holiday peak season where it must manage rapidly growing e-commerce package volumes while keeping costs down.

UPS said it expects record peak volumes of more than 700 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, with daily volumes expected to hit more than 30 million packages on 13 days leading up to Christmas.

During a call with analysts, UPS Chief Executive David Abney said global economic growth remains modest and the company is seeing "mixed economic signals" from the world's industrialized economies.

In early trading, UPS shares down 1.2 percent at $107.34.

Abney also told analysts UPS will purchase 14 747-8 jumbo freighters from Boeing Co (BA.N), with options to buy 14 more. The first two aircraft should be delivered by the end of 2017.

Some 1,200 Teamsters-represented mechanics and other workers who service UPS' fleet of jet aircraft are currently voting whether to authorize a strike against the company. After three years of talks, healthcare benefits are the main stumbling block for a new contract for workers at Teamsters Local 2727.

Though federal law would make a strike extremely unlikely this year, Local 2727 president Tim Boyle said the situation could still impact UPS' holiday season performance.

"Our members are not real happy and whether or not it leads to a strike I think it’s going to affect the service going through peak season," he said. "They’re overworked and morale is poor right now."

Atlanta-based UPS reported third-quarter net income of $1.27 billion or $1.44 per share, an increase of less than 1 percent from $1.26 billion or $1.39 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $1.44.

UPS posted revenue of $14.9 billion, versus $14.2 billion in the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $14.73 billion.

Revenue at UPS' cornerstone U.S. domestic package service rose 4.8 percent, with daily package volumes up 5.7 percent. Revenue per package at the unit was 0.9 percent higher than in the third quarter of 2015.

UPS said it still expects full-year earnings per share within a range from $5.70 to $5.90, but warned a year-end pension accounting adjustment "could be material."

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)