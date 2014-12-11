United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) forecast profit and revenue for 2015 to be below market estimates, as it expects profit to fall at its Pratt & Whitney military and commercial original equipment business.

Shares of the company, known for Otis elevators, fell 3 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

The company will also not sell its Sikorsky military and commercial helicopters business, Chief Executive Greg Hayes said in a conference call.

Hayes, previously United Technologies' chief financial officer, is expected by many analysts and investors to be conservative in his forecast.

United Technologies, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines, said it expected 2015 earnings of $7-$7.20 per share on revenue of $66 billion-$67 billion. (bit.ly/1DiH0CV)

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $7.27 per share on revenue of $67.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast a 5-7 percent rise in sales at its military business, and a 3-5 percent rise in sales at its commercial business. It also expects free cash flow to be 90-100 percent of net income attributable to common shareholders.

For the fourth quarter, United Technologies expects a profit of $1.60 per share on revenue of $17 billion — below analysts' average estimate of a profit of $1.68 per share on revenue of $17.18 billion.

The company also announced a share buyback of $2 billion-$3 billion.

United Technologies shares closed at $114.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 .SPX since Hayes' appointment as CEO last month.

