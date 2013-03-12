Ryanair steps up Frankfurt expansion
FRANKFURT Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is ramping up its expansion at Frankfurt airport with 20 new routes and the deployment of seven planes at the home of German rival Lufthansa .
SAN FRANCISCO An appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against United Airlines that was brought by a woman who claimed she was not promptly provided a wheelchair in an airport when she asked for one.
The opinion, from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, said federal law did not pre-empt the woman's personal injury claims under state law. In an email, United spokeswoman Jennifer Dohm said the airline "is strongly committed to providing equal treatment and quality service to our disabled customers."
United Airlines is a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc.
Mark Meuser, an attorney for plaintiff Michelle Gilstrap, who has difficulty walking, said some lower court judges had disagreed about whether individuals should be able to bring claims for damages suffered in an airplane or terminal.
"This is a really big deal for disabled Americans across the country," Meuser said.
Gilstrap had difficulty walking due to a collapsed disc in her back and osteoarthritis, according to the court opinion. During two separate plane trips in 2008 and 2009, she alleged that United failed to supply a wheelchair on some occasions.
She also said United agents yelled at her, doubted whether she really needed a wheelchair and ordered her to stand in line, which she could not do because of her condition.
Gilstrap sued, and a Los Angeles federal judge dismissed her case. In Tuesday's three-judge ruling, the 9th Circuit said Gilstrap could not pursue her claims under the Americans for Disabilities Act.
However, the court ruled that Gilstrap's state law claims, including emotional distress and negligence, were not pre-empted by the Air Carrier Access Act. The appeals court remanded the case for further proceedings.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Michelle Gilstrap vs. United Air Lines Inc., 11-55271.
PARIS Airbus named on Tuesday Jean-Brice Dumont as head of engineering at its commercial aircraft division, one of the key posts within the European aerospace and defence group.
LONDON British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.