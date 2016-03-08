Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
United Airlines (UAL.N) said it would buy 25 single-aisle aircraft from Boeing Co (BA.N) in addition to the 40 it had ordered earlier.
Reuters reported in February that United Airlines had placed a new order for the 126-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft, which would be worth just over $2 billion at list prices.
United Airlines, a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc, did not disclose the financial details of the new order on Tuesday, but said it would start taking delivery from 2017-end.
The company will also convert a previous order for 27 Boeing 787 aircraft into an order for four 777-300ERs and five 787-9s.
The delivery of the earlier order was expected from 2020 and the new order will be delivered from 2017 onwards.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.