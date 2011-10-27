A United Airlines plane with the Continental Airlines logo on its tail, taxis to the runway while another United plane heads for the gate at O'Hare International airport in Chicago October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Frank Polich

United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) reported a smaller quarterly profit, eroded by soaring fuel costs and expenses related to its 2010 merger.

The parent of United Airlines, the world's largest air carrier, said third-quarter net profit fell to $653 million, or $1.69 per share, from $852 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items related to its 2010 merger, the company said it earned $2.00 per share. That compares with the average Wall Street forecast of $2.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, formed last year from a merger of UAL Corp and United Airlines, reported revenue of $10.2 billion, up 8.7 percent from a year ago.

United Continental ended the quarter with $8.4 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

