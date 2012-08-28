United Continental Holdings said it was resuming normal operations on Tuesday after a temporary network outage hampered its website and airport functions.

The airline said in a statement that the outage caused flight delays and cancellations. As a result, United said it was allowing passengers affected by the incident to cancel and rebook flights without penalty.

The airline's website was also back up and operating after the earlier outage.

United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion stock deal in 2010, creating the world's largest air carrier. The merged company has had problems integrating some operations.

In March, United adopted the reservation system of Continental, triggering computer glitches that caused flight delays, faulty kiosks and jammed phone lines.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gary Crosse)