United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as revenue fell and operating expenses rose.

The world's biggest carrier, formed when United bought Continental Airlines in 2010, had net income of $6 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $653 million, or $1.69 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was $1.35 a share.

