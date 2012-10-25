United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) reported a sharply lower quarterly profit on Thursday as revenue fell and operating expenses rose.

The world's biggest carrier, formed when United bought Continental Airlines in 2010, had net income of $6 million, or 2 cents a diluted share, in the third quarter, compared with $653 million, or $1.69 a share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included special items, including a charge of $454 million tied to an agreement in principle on a new labor agreement with the carrier's pilots union, and $60 million in merger integration costs. Excluding items, profit was $520 million, or $1.35 a share.

Revenue fell 2.6 percent to $9.91 billion. Operating costs rose 5 percent, with fuel expenses up 1 percent.

