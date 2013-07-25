United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as costs fell and it raised fares.

The world's biggest air carrier said second-quarter revenue rose 0.6 percent to $10 billion, the highest ever for that period. The average airfare rose 3.5 percent to $289.46.

Net income was $469 million, or $1.21 a share, for the quarter, up from $339 million, or 89 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was $1.35 a share, compared with $1.29 a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating costs fell 1 percent, with fuel expenses falling 10 percent.

United has been working to win back customers who turned to rivals after technology glitches hurt customer service last year. The company made a number of changes to integrate as one carrier following the 2010 merger of UAL and Continental that formed it, including converting to a new computer reservation system.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)