Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) (UAL.N) posted a wider quarterly loss on Thursday as expenses increased and revenue fell, hurt in part by flight cancellations tied to winter storms.
The first-quarter loss came to $609 million, or $1.66 a share, compared with $417 million, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items including merger integration and severance costs, the loss was $1.33 a share, compared with a loss of $1.35 a share expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue fell 0.3 percent to about $8.7 billion, but operating expenses rose 0.7 percent to just over $9 billion. Though fuel costs fell 4.0 percent, expenses tied to salaries and airport landing fees rose.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important airline measure, fell 2.0 percent to 12.91 cents. Average yield, a measure of the average fare paid per mile flown, fell 2.0 percent to 15.92 cents.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.