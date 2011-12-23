A United Airlines airplane is towed to a gate after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

United Continental Holdings (UAL.N), the parent of United Airlines, said it expects fourth-quarter passenger revenue per available seat miles to increase 8.5-9.5 percent.

The world's largest airline, formed last year from a merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines, said in a regulatory filing that its combined consolidated capacity will likely fall 4.8 percent for the quarter.

The company sees fourth-quarter cargo and other revenue of $1.04-$1.08 billion. It sees capital expenditures of about $205 million.

The company also announced a $500 million credit facility due January 30, 2015.

United Continental's shares closed at $20.26 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(This story was corrected in the headline to change reporting period to Q4)