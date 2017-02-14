SAO PAULO Brazilian billionaire Edson de Godoy Bueno, who built a healthcare empire in his country that became UnitedHealth Group Inc's platform to expand in Latin America, died on Tuesday.

In a statement, UnitedHealth said Bueno, 73, had a heart attack earlier in the day in Buzios, a beach resort in Rio de Janeiro state. Bueno, a physician, had sold Amil Participações SA, the company he founded almost four decades ago, to UnitedHealth for $4.9 billion in 2010.

Bueno held the post of chief executive officer of Amil and a series of medical industry leadership roles. He was currently UnitedHealth's chairman for Latin America and the largest individual shareholder in the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company.

According to Forbes Magazine, Bueno was worth $3.1 billion as of February, making him Brazil's richest healthcare industry figure.

Bueno has been singled out as one of Brazil's most prominent self-made businessmen, with a penchant for acquisitions in medical services, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories. He started working as a shoeshiner at age 10, and studied and worked simultaneously until becoming a surgeon.

He founded Amil in the 1970s with his then-wife, Dulce Pugliese, with whom he also invested in Diagnósticos da America SA, one of Brazil's biggest listed laboratories.

He was currently divorced, according to several local media reports.

