UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as membership rose across its health plans, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The largest U.S. health insurer by market value said net earnings were $1.27 billion, compared with nearly $1.28 billion a year earlier. Net earnings per share rose to $1.17 from $1.14 a year earlier, when the company had more shares outstanding.

Analysts on average expected $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Health insurers' profits have benefited from Americans avoiding procedures and doctor visits during the weak economy, because it has kept claim costs low.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)