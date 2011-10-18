UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) posted a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as membership rose across its health plans, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The largest health insurer by market value said results were held back by rebates under the new U.S. healthcare overhaul law. The law requires insurers to make payments if their claim costs fail to reach a certain percentage of premium revenue.

Health insurers have benefited from Americans avoiding procedures and doctor visits during the weak economy, a trend that has kept claim costs low. UnitedHealth said it saw modest increases in the quarter in outpatient hospital and physician office visits.

Shares of UnitedHealth were down 1.6 percent at $45.85 in premarket trading.

"As the bellwether and first to report, UNH results bode well for managed care earnings season although we believe strong results are already broadly expected," Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch said in a research note.

UnitedHealth's net earnings were $1.27 billion, compared with nearly $1.28 billion a year earlier. Net earnings per share rose to $1.17 from $1.14 as the number of outstanding shares declined.

Analysts on average expected $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $25.3 billion, about $150 million below the analysts' average estimate.

UnitedHealth's enrollment stood at nearly 34.4 million at the end of the quarter, up about 1.7 million from a year earlier.

The company reported increases in its commercial plans serving employers, as well as in its Medicare plans for the elderly and Medicaid plans for the poor.

UnitedHealth spent 80.7 percent of its premium revenue on medical claims, less than the 81.6 percent expected by Goldman's Borsch. The ratio is an important gauge of insurers' profitability.

Revenue at the company's Optum services business rose 22 percent to $7.2 billion, due in part to acquisitions as the company diversifies beyond insurance.

Profit fell 17 percent to $114 million in the OptumRx pharmacy benefits unit, hurt by investments to expand the business.

UnitedHealth is bringing in house the roughly $11 billion drug benefits business that it had previously outsourced to Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N. The company expects the transition to add more than 12 million pharmacy members in 2013.

UnitedHealth forecast 2011 net earnings of $4.40 to $4.45 per share, up from a July outlook of $4.15 to $4.25. Analysts have been looking for $4.37.

The company expects 2001 revenue to exceed $101 billion. Analysts are looking for $101.5 billion.

Through Monday, UnitedHealth shares had risen 29 percent this year, outperforming those of most rivals, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX had fallen 4.5 percent.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)