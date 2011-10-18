UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) struck a cautious tone for its financial results for next year and pointed to some modest increases in use of healthcare services that could increase claim costs, and its shares fell as much as 8 percent.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley cited "considerable" challenges, including a weak broader economy and price competition in some markets, overshadowing UnitedHealth's increased 2011 forecast and higher-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Such caution is enough to give investors reason to sell given the overall stock market volatility, Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said.

"Management offered a fairly cautious tone about 2012," Rigg said. "People are just skittish. Caution bothers people."

The largest health insurer by market value also said quarterly results were held back by rebates under the new U.S. healthcare overhaul law. The law requires insurers to make payments if their claim costs fail to reach a certain percentage of premium revenue.

Hemsley said UnitedHealth expects earnings per share to rise next year, but the company did not provide a specific forecast. It is expected to give more detail at an investor conference next month.

Analysts have been expecting a roughly 9 percent increase in earnings per share next year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The challenges are considerable, and it is a difficult environment," Hemsley told analysts on a conference call.

UnitedHealth's third-quarter net earnings were $1.27 billion, compared with nearly $1.28 billion a year earlier. Net earnings per share rose to $1.17 from $1.14 as the number of outstanding shares declined.

Analysts on average expected $1.12 per share.

Revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $25.3 billion, about $150 million below the analysts' average estimate.

MORE NORMAL UTILIZATION?

Health insurers have benefited from Americans avoiding procedures and doctor visits during the weak economy, a trend that has kept claim costs low and boosted their financial results. Health insurer shares have easily outperformed the broader market this year.

UnitedHealth said it saw modest increases in the quarter in outpatient hospital and physician office visits, although it noted that overall medical cost trends remained moderate compared with historical levels.

The company projected use of medical services would trend toward more normal historical levels in the fourth quarter and into next year.

That conflicts with other reports that Americans are continuing to put off care, including procedures involving medical devices such as hip replacements, as the economy struggles to avoid a recession.

UnitedHealth's enrollment stood at nearly 34.4 million at the end of the quarter, up about 1.7 million from a year earlier.

The company reported increases in its commercial plans serving employers, as well as in its Medicare plans for the elderly and Medicaid plans for the poor.

UnitedHealth spent 80.7 percent of its premium revenue on medical claims, less than the 81.6 percent expected by Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch. The ratio is an important gauge of insurers' profitability.

Revenue at the company's Optum services business rose 22 percent to $7.2 billion, due in part to acquisitions as the company diversifies beyond insurance.

Profit fell 17 percent to $114 million in the OptumRx pharmacy benefits unit, hurt by investments to expand the business.

UnitedHealth is bringing in-house the roughly $11 billion drug benefits business that it had previously outsourced to Medco Health Solutions Inc. MHS.N The company expects the transition to add more than 12 million pharmacy members in 2013.

UnitedHealth forecast 2011 net earnings of $4.40 to $4.45 per share, up from a July outlook of $4.15 to $4.25. Analysts have been looking for $4.37.

The company expects 2001 revenue to exceed $101 billion. Analysts are looking for $101.5 billion.

UnitedHealth shares were down 4.7 percent at $44.43 late on Tuesday morning, off an earlier low at $42.86. Through Monday, UnitedHealth shares had risen 29 percent this year. The Standard & Poor's Managed Healthcare index of large insurers had risen 24 percent over that time, while the broader S&P 500 index .SPX had fallen 4.5 percent.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)