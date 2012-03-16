Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
The U.S. Department of Defense awarded UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) a nearly 6-year contract on Friday worth close to $20.5 billion to provide military health insurance coverage for its western region program.
The contract covering the 21-state region had been held since 2009 by the TriWest Alliance, which is comprised of nonprofit insurers and university hospital systems.
TriWest said in a statement that it was "extremely disappointed" by the DOD's decision. A spokesman for the alliance said it had not yet decided whether to formally protest the decision.
UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, last year lost to Humana (HUM.N) the contract to serve members of the military through Tricare's south region.
Shares of UnitedHealth, which closed at $55.59 on the New York Stock Exchange, were 2 percent higher at $56.80 in afterhours trading.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.