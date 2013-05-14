SANTIAGO Foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean this year could fall as much as 3 percent or jump by up to 7 percent after leaping to a record in 2012, the United Nations' body for the region said on Tuesday.

The region's FDI expanded 6.7 percent last year from 2011 levels to a record $173.361 billion, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in a report. But global economic uncertainty curtailing capital flows threatens to dampen investment in the region this year.

Robust economic growth, high commodity prices and explosive domestic demand have lured high levels of capital to much of Latin America in the past decade.

The region's economy is likely to grow by 3.8 percent in 2013, less than previously forecast, as slower growth in Mexico weighs against a recovery in Brazil, Argentina and the region's brisk domestic demand, Santiago-based ECLAC said in December.

"The foreign direct investment results attest to the good current performance of the Latin American economy," ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena said. "However, we see no clear signs of FDI making a relevant contribution to generating new sectors or creating activities with a high technology content."

FDI is increasingly destined to natural resources, especially in South America, the U.N. body noted. The region exports a wide range of commodities such as oil, soy and copper, which have been buoyed by voracious appetite from China.

GIANT BRAZIL ATTRACTS MOST INVESTMENT

Powerhouse Brazil received the most foreign direct investment in the region last year, clocking 41 percent of flows to Latin America.

Leading copper producer Chile and emerging investment darling Colombia were No.2 and No.3, respectively.

The United States and European Union countries continue to be the top investors in the region, though the U.N. underlined investment from countries within the region grew significantly in 2012.

The region accounted for roughly 12 percent of global foreign direct investment last year.

For a table showing 2012 FDI rates in the region, please see: here

For the U.N.'s press release, please see: here

(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Vicki Allen and James Dalgleish)