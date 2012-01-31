U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but expects a better first quarter as it sold off its loss-making Serbian operations, European prices appear to have bottomed-out and end-user demand is ticking up.

The positive outlook sent the steelmaker's stock up as much as 6 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday before retreating later in the trading day.

"We expect to report a significant improvement in our operating results in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter, mainly driven by improved average realized prices and shipments for our flat-rolled segment," Chief Executive Officer John Surma said in a statement.

Improving demand and lower customer inventories began to significantly help market conditions late in the fourth quarter, the company said, without elaborating on which industrial sectors were seeing demand increases.

Analyst Charles Bradford of Bradford Research said steel prices have been moving up since November "and it should clearly benefit them in the first quarter.

"It was a very positive outlook and selling the Serbian operations shows they realize they cannot fix it," he added. "The plant never produced as expected and selling it clearly helps the bottom line."

U.S. Steel sold U.S. Steel Serbia, one of its two European businesses, to the Belgrade government for a nominal price. The company is also boosting operations at its Slovakia business, with completion of maintenance work on a blast furnace there.

U.S. Steel's Surma acknowledged that the Serbia operations had failed in the face of a depressed economy.

"Our efforts to improve the operation's cost structure and shift our commercial focus towards more value-added products have been unable to offset the particularly difficult economic conditions in southern Europe," he said in a statement.

"The sale will allow U.S. Steel to exit the operations quickly, avoid further losses in Serbia, which were in excess of $200 million in 2011, and redirect our capital to other operations," he added.

U.S. Steel expects to record a total non-cash charge of $400 million to $450 million in the first quarter, which includes the loss on the sale and a charge of about $50 million to recognize currency translation adjustments related to the company's net investment in Serbia.

Surma said first-quarter operating results for the company's tubular steel business are expected to be in line with the fourth quarter, although European results will reflect "the effects of the continued difficult economic environment across Europe."

However, excluding the loss on the sale of U.S. Steel Serbia, first-quarter results for European operations are expected to be better than the fourth quarter, the company said.

"European spot market prices appear to have bottomed and are expected to increase throughout the remainder of the quarter, however, contract prices are expected to decrease compared to the fourth quarter," U.S. Steel said.

The net fourth-quarter loss was $226 million, or $1.57 per share, compared with a net loss of 249 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier, the Pittsburgh-based company said.

Excluding $51 million of net currency losses, the adjusted loss was $1.14. On that basis the loss was bigger than the 86-cent loss per share analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose to $4.8 billion, from $4.3 billion in the 2010 quarter.

The loss contrasted with profits in the second and third quarters of 2011, but it was the company's fifth loss in two years as the steel industry struggles to recover from the recession.

(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Don Sebastian, Dave Zimmerman; and Derek Caney)