U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday but said it expects a better first quarter as it sold off its money-losing Serbian operations, European prices appear to have bottomed-out and end-user demand is ticking up.

The positive outlook in an industry that has been struggling to rebound from the recession sent the steelmaker's stock up nearly 5 percent to $30.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We expect to report a significant improvement in our operating results in the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter, mainly driven by improved average realized prices and shipments for our flat-rolled segment," Chief Executive John Surma said in a statement.

Later, he told Wall Street analysts the company was operating at around 90 percent capacity in North America to handle expected increased demand for its flat-rolled steel from many industrial sectors, especially carmakers. Demand in its tubular business, which provides steel for oil and gas-drilling equipment, would also grow, he said.

"We anticipate that the markets we serve will continue to improve in 2012," he said. "Indications are that activity in every significant flat-rolled industry segment that we participate in is increasing.

"We expect our market to be led by continued automotive growth with most projected vehicle production estimates above the 14 million mark, a healthy gain from the roughly 13 million vehicles produced in 2011," Surma said on a conference call.

He said other manufacturing segments like industrial equipment, tin mill products and appliances "also appear to be positioned for some moderate increases this year.

"We believe that the energy markets will continue to drive demand for pipe and tube converters and that even the sluggish construction industry may begin the long climb out of the recessionary doldrums," he said.

Analyst Michelle Applebaum, of Steel Market Intelligence, likened U.S. Steel's performance in Serbia to getting blood from a stone in the face of dismal economic conditions, a feat she said was "amazing."

David Gagliano, of Barclays Capital, said he believed a expected first-quarter turnaround is achievable, considering the fourth-quarter results included one-time items, such as maintenance costs, ratification of a labor deal in Canada and a loss on a sale of iron ore pellets.

Analyst Charles Bradford of Bradford Research said steel prices have been moving up since November, which should benefit the company in the first quarter. Selling the money-losing Serbian operations, too, "clearly helps the bottom line."

U.S. Steel said it sold U.S. Steel Serbia, one of its two European businesses, to the Belgrade government for a nominal price.

"Our efforts to improve the operation's cost structure and shift our commercial focus towards more value-added products have been unable to offset the particularly difficult economic conditions in southern Europe," Surma said.

"The sale will allow U.S. Steel to exit the operations quickly, avoid further losses in Serbia, which were in excess of $200 million in 2011, and redirect our capital to other operations," he added.

U.S. Steel expects to record a total non-cash charge of $400 million to $450 million in the first quarter, which includes a loss on the sale and a charge of about $50 million for currency translation adjustments.

Surma said first-quarter operating results for the company's tubular steel business are expected to be in line with the fourth quarter, although European results will reflect the "continued difficult economic environment across Europe."

However, excluding the loss on the sale of U.S. Steel Serbia, first-quarter results for European operations are expected to be better than the fourth quarter, the company said.

"European spot market prices appear to have bottomed and are expected to increase throughout the remainder of the quarter. However, contract prices are expected to decrease compared to the fourth quarter," U.S. Steel said.

The net fourth-quarter loss was $226 million, or $1.57 per share, compared with a net loss of 249 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier, the Pittsburgh-based company said.

Excluding $51 million of net currency losses, U.S. Steel lost $1.14 per share, compared with the 86 cent loss analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose to $4.8 billion, from $4.3 billion in the 2010 quarter.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Dave Zimmerman, Derek Caney and Steve Orlofsky)