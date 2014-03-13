Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
Diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp. (UTX.N) forecast first-quarter earnings below Wall Street's target on Thursday, although it backed its full-year financial outlook.
Shares of the large manufacturer of jet engines, elevators and climate control systems fell 2.6 percent in afternoon trading, making it the biggest decliner among the stocks in the Dow Jones industrials index .DJI.
The company forecast earnings of about $1.25 per share for the first quarter, compared to the average analyst estimate of $1.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.