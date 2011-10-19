Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) posted 10.5 percent quarterly earnings growth and raised its full-year forecast on solid sales across its aerospace and commercial construction units.

The world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners reported third-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.32 billion, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

The profit topped analysts' average forecast of $1.44 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 8.7 percent.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company, which last month reached a $16.5 billion deal to buy Goodrich Corp GR.N, raised its full-year profit forecast to $5.47 per share, up from its most recent range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share.

United Tech shares have fallen 9 percent so far this year, a steeper slide than the 1.6 percent decline of the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, of which it is a component.

