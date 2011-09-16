Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Otis Elevator unit will open a new manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina, to produce new energy-efficient elevators, creating 360 jobs, Otis said on Friday.
The new facility is expected to begin operations during the second quarter of 2012.
Otis, the world's leading maker of elevators and escalators, in July said it would buy Pittsburgh-based Marshall Elevator. Most of the unit's acquisitions since 2009 have been focused on European markets, including Russia and the Czech Republic.
United Tech shares were little changed. The conglomerate is lining up financing for a major acquisition in the United States, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. [ID:nWEN8309]
On Thursday, United Tech said its Sikorsky helicopter unit will lay off about 3 percent of its staff, or about 540 people, in Connecticut and Poland.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.