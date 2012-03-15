NEW YORK United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) expects profit from continuing operations to be roughly flat in the first quarter, but stands by its forecast for the year, said Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes.

"Three of our biggest businesses will not grow earnings in the first quarter," Hayes said, referring to the company's climate, controls and security, Pratt & Whitney and Otis elevators units.

Factoring out some units the company aims to sell, profit would have been $1.06 per share in first quarter of 2011 and "this year we'll be at about that same level," Hayes said.

Weaker-than-expected demand in China is largely to blame for the slip, United Tech executives said.

"We are still highly confident in the guidance for the full year ... despite what will be a little choppy first quarter," Hayes said.

