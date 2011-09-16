United Technologies Corp. CEO Louis Chenevert briefs reporters on his global company, which produces Pratt & Whitney jet engines, Sikorsky helicopters and elevator systems, at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is lining up $10 billion to $20 billion in financing for a U.S. acquisition that could shape up as its biggest takeover in a decade, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Investors immediately bid up shares of smaller aerospace suppliers Goodrich Corp GR.N, Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) and Textron Inc (TXT.N) on Friday betting that the diversified U.S. manufacturer could buy one of them and kick-start a wave of consolidation in the aerospace and defense sector.

Goodrich, which is benefiting from rising demand for equipment for large commercial aircraft, makes the most strategic sense for United Tech, according to people familiar with the industry but not directly involved in the deal. Its chief executive, Marshall Larsen, is preparing to retire in the next couple of years.

Shares of Goodrich rose 7.4 percent on the NYSE, giving it a market value of $11.6 billion. The stock surged another 21 percent after-hours on increasing speculation that Goodrich is United Tech's most likely target.

Rockwell Collins is also a good strategic fit for United Tech, industry insiders say, although compared to Goodrich, its revenue is more dependent on the defense sector, which faces budget cuts in the United States and Europe. Rockwell Collins shares closed up 7.8 percent on the NYSE to give it a market value of $8.6 billion.

Mergers could help the aerospace industry cut costs and boost capacity to meet booming demand from aircraft manufacturers.

A mid-tier aerospace company joining the United Tech group would gain access to more work, said Jim McAleese, a Washington-based defense consultant.

"It would also expand United Technologies' footprint into the premium commercial aerospace portfolios, beyond their current work in engines through Pratt & Whitney," he said.

United Tech, which has a market value of about $68 billion, is still working on terms of an offer and any potential bid could still fall apart, said the people with direct knowledge of the situation. They asked not to be identified as the plans are confidential.

Officials at United Tech, which makes products ranging from helicopters to air conditioners, declined to comment, as did those at Goodrich, Rockwell Collins and Textron.

A deal of this scale would be United Tech's largest takeover attempt since its unsuccessful bid for Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) in 2000. Since then, its largest acquisitions have been in the $1 billion to $3 billion range as it built up its fire and security division.

United Tech shareholders took the news in stride. Its shares edged 0.1 percent lower to close at $75.50 on a day the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, of which United Tech is a component, rose 0.7 percent.

BIGGER BET?

For most of the past five years, United Tech has budgeted $1.5 billion to $2 billion per year for takeovers, regularly making deals that are small enough that the Hartford, Connecticut-based company does not disclose their size.

Company officials have repeatedly said they are interested in more deals, and in July Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes suggested United Tech would not shy away from larger targets.

"You're going to see us put our balance sheet to work, you're going to see us put more cash to work on the M&A side," Hayes said. "That's where I think a big piece of growth is going to come from in the next few years; it's going to come from the M&A."

United Tech officials have expressed particular interest in targets to merge into its Fire and Security and Hamilton Sundstrand security and aircraft components arms. Both divisions are below Chief Executive Louis Chenevert's $10 billion annual revenue target.

Acquiring either Goodrich or Rockwell, which are big suppliers to United Tech, could help the company weather the expected downturn in defense spending in the United States and Europe by giving it a larger share of the smaller pie that will remain, according to industry executives.

U.S. congressional leaders last month agreed to cut $350 billion from national security spending over the next decade.

For some veterans of the industry, the decline in defense spending brings to mind the late 1980s and early 1990s, when top U.S. defense officials told companies they should consider joining forces to cut costs.

"This definitely feels like a return to those times," said one industry executive. "There are a lot of second-tier companies that will very likely be absorbed."

Being acquired by a conglomerate like United Tech could allow the target company to retain some independence. United Tech has five divisions that operate under their own brand names, including Pratt & Whitney and Hamilton Sundstrand.

RELUCTANT TO GO HOSTILE?

Brian Langenberg, who follows United Tech at Langenberg & Co, said he would trust them to do a large-scale acquisition, even if it meant taking on substantial debt.

"You don't get that many swings at something that size. It's a disciplined company," Langenberg said. "I've never seen them do something that doesn't make sense."

As of July, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners had done just $184 million in acquisitions this year and had $5.4 billion in cash on hand.

"UTX is well capitalized, corporate debt rates are near historical lows and the recent market sell-off has potentially made purchase prices a little more attractive," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard in a note to clients.

Chenevert, who came up through the company's aerospace business and headed Pratt & Whitney before taking the top job, holds up his $1.8 billion acquisition of General Electric Co's (GE.N) security business as the ideal deal.

In 2008, United Tech made a hostile $2.64 billion takeover offer for Diebold Inc (DBD.N), a maker of automated teller machines. That effort was ultimately fruitless, and Chenevert has since said he would be reluctant to go hostile again.

(Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman in New York, Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt and Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington, writing by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by John Wallace, Tiffany Wu, Tim Dobbyn and Bernard Orr)