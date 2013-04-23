Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) reported a jump in profit and revenue on Tuesday, helped in part by sales to aerospace and defense customers.

United Tech, also the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, posted first-quarter profit of $1.27 billion, or $1.39 per share, compared with $330 million, or $1.31 per share, in the year-ago period.

The year-ago figures included a one-time charge for discontinued operations.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $14.39 billion.

United Tech stood by its forecast for 2013 earnings per share of $5.85 to $6.15.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)