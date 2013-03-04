Wall Street dips as pharma, bank stocks lose ground
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track for their first back-to-back losses in more than a month, led by declines in drug and bank stocks.
Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), uncovered a fraudulent scheme of testing engine parts by another unit of United Tech, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The investigation, which began in 2011 and hadn't been reported publicly before, "uncovered an elaborate, years-long effort to doctor metallurgical test results, so as to make certain engine forgings appear to meet extra-stringent standards when they actually fell short," the Journal said, citing Pratt officials. (link.reuters.com/mak46t)
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration launched a formal administrative proceeding after being informed by Pratt of its probe, the Journal said.
The break-up of the testing scheme, which was allegedly carried out by United Tech's Carmel Forge Ltd unit in Israel, would affect thousands of engine parts used on business jets and turboprop aircraft around the world, the business daily said.
The metal parts in question were used in engines made by Pratt & Whitney's Canadian operations and do not pose any safety hazard, the Journal reported.
Pratt spokesman Jay DeFrank told the Journal "he wasn't aware of another instance in which Pratt & Whitney quality-control experts have seen falsification of this magnitude."
Pratt & Whitney and Carmel Forge officials were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track for their first back-to-back losses in more than a month, led by declines in drug and bank stocks.
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a near five-year high in January as rising oil prices helped to push up the import bill, pointing to slower economic growth in the first quarter and posing a challenge for the Trump administration.
Snap Inc's shares tumbled 11 percent on Tuesday and traders raced to position themselves to cash in on further losses after analysts gave the company a lukewarm reception following its red-hot market debut.