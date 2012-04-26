Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
United Therapeutics Corp's (UTHR.O) first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by strong sales of its hypertension drugs.
United Therapeutics reported a net income of $70.8 million, or $1.29 per share, from $16.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $204.2 million.
Revenue from its drug Tyvaso grew 47 percent, while sales of Adcirca almost doubled from the year-ago quarter. Both drugs are used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 93 cents a share on revenue of $203.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which develops and markets drugs for cardiovascular and infectious diseases, reaffirmed that it expects 2012 revenue to be in a range of 5 percent above or below $875 million.
Shares of the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company closed at $43.13 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.