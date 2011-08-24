BANGALORE United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR.O) said its experimental oral lung drug failed to meet the main goal of improving walking ability of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension in a late-stage trial.

The company's stock was trading down 16 percent at $40.80 on Wednesday morning, making it the top percentage loser on Nasdaq. It fell to $38.87 earlier in the session -- the stock's lowest in more than two-years.

The trial, named FREEDOM-C(2), was testing an oral formulation of treprostinil in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and adds to the disappointment from another late-stage study that improved walking ability but was low on efficacy.

Treprostinil is already approved to treat PAH patients by subcutaneous, intravenous and inhaled routes of administration, and the company expects data from other late-stage trials to support an approval for the oral version.

The main goal of the trial, which had 310 patients, was to show statistically significant improvement in patients' six-minute walk distance -- a standard test to assess lung capacity -- at the 16th week of treatment.

"Today's news comes as a surprise, where we and most on the Street were at least expecting a six-minute walk distance benefit that was statistically significant and in the 12-15 meter range," J.P. Morgan analyst Geoff Meacham said.

The analyst downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight," saying that while an approval may still be possible in late 2012 to early 2013, there was a lot more risk.

Oral versions of drugs are usually pegged as big sellers given the ease of administration. Meacham had estimated the drug to earn $50 million in 2013 and $235 million in 2015.

"Without oral, we think the growth rate is likely to moderate in 2012," Meacham said and cut his price target on the stock to $55 from $75.

Pulmonary hypertension is a chronic, life-threatening illness, and sufferers experience shortness of breath during physical activities such as walking and exercising.

Patients on the latest trial received an already-approved oral therapy and either the oral drug or a placebo.

Percentage of patients dropping off the trial or discontinuing due to adverse events was also higher in the oral treprostinil arm -- 11 percent compared with 3 percent in the placebo arm.

Adverse events included headache, nausea and vomiting. Prostacyclin is the active ingredient of the drug.

"We will now focus on completing the NDA (new drug application) for filing by the first half of 2012," Chief Operating Officer Roger Jeffs said in a statement.

The injectible version of treprostinil is marketed as Remodulin, and the inhaled version is marketed as Tyvaso.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company had $555.4 million in combined sales from Remodulin and Tyvaso, nearly 92 percent of its total revenue. Its other marketed drug is Adcirca, which contributed 6 percent of the revenue.

United Therapeutics also has three drugs -- for PAH, a rare pediatric cancer and for treating ulcers in scleroderma patients -- in mid-stage trials.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Roshni Menon)