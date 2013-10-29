Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR.O) reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates due to higher expenses.
Net income fell to $62.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter, from $78.1 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
The biotechnology company said selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 37 percent in the three months ended September 30.
Total revenue rose 25 percent to $302.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.59 per share on revenue of $279 million, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Monday its 2016 net profit fell 27 percent due to a decline in fees generated by stocks and metals trading on the bourse as it struggled to match stellar volumes seen during 2015's record rally.
BARCELONA Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.