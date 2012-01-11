Jan 10 (TheWrap.com) - Universal is turning 100 and to mark the milestone, the studio is rolling out a snazzy new logo and restoring classic films such as "Jaws" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

The yearlong campaign will also involve the studio's theme park, which will host what is being billed as "a specially themed entertainment experience that will celebrate Universal's heritage."

Whether that will come in the form of parades or guided tours is still being kept under wraps.

Universal announced that it plans to restore 13 films to mark the centennial, including "All Quiet on The Western Front," "The Sting," "Out of Africa," "Frankenstein," and "Schindler's List."

Universal Studios Home Entertainment will kick off the celebration in January with a special 50th anniversary release of "To Kill a Mockingbird," debuting on Blu-ray for the first time. The other restored films will hit Blu-ray later in the year in special commemorative packaging.

Universal's centennial logo will make its debut with the spring release of "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax."

"This is a proud moment for all of us who've had the privilege of working at Universal Pictures," Ron Meyer, Universal Studios President and COO, said in a statement. "Our centennial is designed to bring special memories back to longtime movie lovers and fans, and to engage new audiences with our extraordinary library of films for the first time."

In addition, the studio plans to launch a social media campaign and has tapped the tech company AnyClip to cut together and tag the top 10 to 15 scenes from some of the studio's most important films. The clips will be hosted on Universal's special 100th anniversary website.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)