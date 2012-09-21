BRUSSELS A combined Universal Music Group and EMI will have a market share of less than 40 percent in Europe, the European Union's antitrust chief said on Friday, citing the threshold which typically fuels regulatory concerns over a dominant player.

"(The merged entity's) market share in the European Economic Area (would be) below 40 percent on average," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing.

The European Commission had earlier on Friday cleared Universal Music Group's $1.9 billion bid for EMI's recorded music business after the Vivendi-owned company pledged to sell assets which generate about a third of EMI's revenues.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)