Health insurer Universal American Corp (UAM.N), which was seen as a takeover candidate, will buy privately owned APS Healthcare Inc for $227.5 million to expand its Medicare services.

Shares of the Rye Brook, New York-based company fell 15 percent to a two-month low of $11.54, as investors saw the deal reducing the likelihood of the company selling itself.

The stock, which was the second-biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange, was trading at $11.61 at midday.

"Universal American had been regularly rumored to be a takeout candidate itself and today's deal is likely to greatly reduce the odds of a near-term UAM sale," said Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg.

In December 2010, the company had sold its Medicare prescription drug business to CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) for about $1.25 billion.

Susquehanna's Rigg said the deal with CVS had helped further speculation that Universal's remaining Medicare Advantage assets would eventually be sold.

"The capital deployment will likely be viewed as a signal the company is not focused on being acquired," said Wedbush Securities analyst Sarah James.

Universal American will pay $147.5 million in cash and $80 million in common stock for the deal. It will pay an additional up to $50 million to APS Healthcare in cash in March 2014, based on certain financial milestones.

The deal will add to 2012 earnings, Universal American said in a statement.

APS Healthcare, currently owned by funds affiliated with private equity firm GTCR LLC, provides specialty healthcare and had revenue of more than $300 million in 2011.

Universal American said it entered into a commitment letter with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a fully underwritten $150 million term loan and $50 million revolving credit facility.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $219 million as of September 30, 2011, according to the company's October regulatory filing.

