LED supplier Universal Display Corp (PANL.O) may get lower revenue than expected from key client Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), brokerage Canaccord Genuity said.

Shares of Universal Display fell 11 percent on Tuesday to a low of $32.77 on Nasdaq, and were down 10 percent at $33.07 late morning in heavy trade.

They have shed nearly a fourth of their value over the last three months.

In a note released on Monday, analysts at Canaccord Genuity said it now sees the Samsung licensing opportunity at about $290 million to $300 million, through 2017, compared with its earlier assumption of $350 million to $375 million.

The brokerage cut its price target on Universal Display shares to $35 from $40 but maintained its "hold" rating.

"We have lowered our numbers to reflect a lower implied royalty rate for Samsung and rest of industry as a consequence," the brokerage said.

In August, Ewing, New Jersey-based Universal said it will license certain technologies and sell materials to a unit of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), which will help the Korean company to develop next generation flat-panel displays.

The brokerage said investors looking for a positive near-term catalyst may be in for a disappointment due to a possible delay in a long-term agreement with LG Electronics Inc

(066570.KS).

Universal has over 1,000 patents for technologies and materials, which are vital for manufacturing organic light emitting device panels used in smartphones and tablets.

