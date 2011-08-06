PEORIA, Ill A 19-year-old Chicago man who authorities accused of making a series of bomb threats to Western Illinois University dormitories last fall was sentenced on Friday to a year in federal prison.

Cameron McKoy, at his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Peoria, Illinois, apologized for his actions and then turned to his mother and cried as he told her that he alone was responsible for his behavior.

McKoy had faced up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to one count of making a false bomb threat under a plea agreement with prosecutors. He was initially charged with nine counts.

He was first arrested in October and charged with disorderly conduct in Illinois state court after he telephoned a bomb threat to the Macomb campus of Western Illinois University, which he attended at the time, authorities said. The school expelled him after the arrest.

After he posted bond and was released, he made another eight bomb threats to the school in the weeks leading up to his second arrest in November, authorities said.

School officials ordered repeated evacuations due to the threats, and a police bomb squad and dogs were called out to search for explosives.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid noted at Friday's sentencing hearing that McKoy had good grades in high school, and asked the teenager why, after the initial arrest, he had made the repeated threatening calls to the school.

McKoy, who said the eight additional calls were to throw authorities off his trail, told the judge he was scared and immature. He also said he had matured during the months he spent in jail since his November arrest.

Shadid also ordered him to pay $43,049 in restitution. Authorities never found any explosives in McKoy's possession.

