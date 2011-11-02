Shares of disability insurer Unum Group (UNM.N) fell 5 percent a day after it posted weak quarterly profit and said it expects weakness in its UK business to continue.

Unum's earnings were hurt by a fall in operating income from its UK segment.

"While pockets of volatility is typically the case, it was a little more accentuated driven by a much higher benefit ratio in the UK and a slightly higher benefit ratio in US disability," Evercore analyst Mark Finkelstein said in a note to clients.

Analysts were concerned that the possibility of a further economic slowdown in the UK and higher unemployment as a fallout of the debt crisis in Europe would lead to Unum seeing more claims in the near future.

Shares of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum were trading down 4 percent at $21.88 in morning session on the New York Stock Exchange.

