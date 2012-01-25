Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
JAN 25 - Xerox Corp (XRX.N) reported fourth-quarter earnings that were in line with estimates due to growth in its services business that compensated for a decline in its technology unit, which was hit by economic weakness in Europe.
The company reported on Wednesday that adjusted earnings per share were 33 cents, up 14 percent compared with a year earlier.
Total quarterly revenue was flat at $6 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of $6.08 billion.
Xerox, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, said it aims to post adjusted EPS in a range of 21 to 24 cents in the first quarter of 2012 and between $1.12 and $1.18 per share for the full year.
By comparison, analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share this year on revenue of $23.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.