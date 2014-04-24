Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), the world's biggest courier company, reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly profit due to increased overtime and transport costs related to a colder-than-usual winter in the United States.
The company warned on Thursday that full-year earnings were likely to come in at the lower end of its earlier forecast, citing the "challenging" start to 2014.
UPS also said it expected to record a pre-tax charge of about $1.05 billion in the current quarter as a result of changes to health and welfare plans for employees under a newly ratified labor contract. (link.reuters.com/kup78v)
UPS joins a growing list of companies, including closest rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N), that have blamed the harsh winter for weak results and a subdued outlook for 2014.
FedEx reported weak third-quarter results in March and cut its fiscal-year profit forecast, highlighting the impact that the brutal winter had on the shipping industry.
"The intensity of this year's winter storm season produced challenging conditions. We saw business-to-business shipments slow as manufacturers, distributors and retailers closed shop," Chief Executive Scott Davis said in on a call.
UPS, known for its brown delivery trucks, faced severe disruptions to its network as temperatures across a vast area of the United States ran 6-10 degrees Fahrenheit (3.3-5.5 degrees Celsius) below normal for more than 2 months.
"Clearly, UPS results in the US reflect both the lost revenue and the additional costs associated with these storms," Davis said.
Total operating expenses rose 4 percent to $12.27 billion, UPS said in a statement on Thursday.
Costs related to the weather reduced operating profit by about $200 million. Operating profit from U.S. domestic package fell 15 percent to $927 million.
Total revenue rose 2.6 percent to $13.78 billion in the quarter.
The company's net income fell to $911 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.03 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.
UPS is also investing in technology to avoid a repeat of last Christmas when a surge in online shopping caught the company off guard and led to huge delays, frustrating customers who wanted their packages delivered on time.
The company had increased investments by $500 million to boost capacity, Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn had told Reuters in an interview in January.
UPS had forecast 2014 earnings of $5.05-$5.30 per share in January. Analysts on average were expecting $5.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Atlanta-based company closed down 0.6 percent at $98.64 on the New York Stock Exchange. FedEx shares were also nearly flat.
UPS shares have fallen 6 percent so far this year, in line with the broader Dow Jones U.S. Delivery Services Index
.DJUSAF.
(Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.