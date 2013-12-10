The sign of a Urban Outfitters store is pictured in Pasadena, California August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN.O) said in a filing on Tuesday that comparable sales in its retail segment were up so far by a "mid-single-digit" percentage in the fourth quarter, which includes the holiday season.

Shares rose 3.5 percent to $37 in afterhours trading.

Urban Outfitters in November warned of a squeeze on fourth-quarter margins as a tough holiday season could force it to discount more. The retailer had reported a 1 percent decline in comparable sales for the third quarter.

