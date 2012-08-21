Shares of clothing retailer Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN.O) rose as much as 19 percent after several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock citing strong sales growth and gross margin expansion for the later half of the year.

Analyst Omar Saad of International Strategy & Investment Group said initiatives to improve fashion, better inventory management and a consecutive quarter of higher full-price selling indicate that the sales and margin trends may be approaching stabilization.

Recent investments in its digital selling and marketing platforms have also accelerated sales growth through higher traffic and the company expects to benefit from it through the rest of the year.

The company's direct-to-consumer business -- sells through its websites and catalogs -- rose 22 percent to $137.7 million.

"Intensifying emphasis on re-orienting Urban toward e-commerce (rather than solely brick-and-mortar expansion) could reap significant rewards down the road," Saad said.

Traditional brick-and-mortar women's fashion model is challenged, given the difficulty nearly every retailer faces while planning its offering in line with rapidly changing fashion trends.

The impact of new management is just beginning to gain traction said analysts at Oppenheimer, who raised their price target to $38 from $35, and believe the company's forecast could ultimately prove conservative.

The company reiterated a 200 to 250 basis points improvement in gross margin from last year.

Shares of Urban Outfitters were up 17 percent at $36.64 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after climbing to $37.65, their highest in more than a year.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)