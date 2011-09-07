Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN.O) fell 8 percent before the bell on Wednesday, a day after the company said comparable-store sales at its retail business were down so far in the third quarter.

"We don't blame the economy for our performance, we blame ourselves," Chief Executive Glen Senk said at a Goldman Sachs conference on Wednesday.

"I do question whether or not we are priced aggressively enough," Genk added.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the operator of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Terrain stores said comps at its retail business -- which accounts for roughly 95 percent of the company's sales -- were down in the low single-digits quarter to date.

Stifel Nicolaus kept its "buy" rating on the stock, but cut its price target by $8 to $32.

"We believe the company is struggling to reposition its merchandise, especially at Anthropologie, to its customers and their interest in Anthropologie's new fashion offerings," the brokerage said in a client note.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company were down at $23.60 before the bell. They closed at $25.78 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore and Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)