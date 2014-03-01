UNITED NATIONS The United States on Saturday called for the swift deployment of international monitors from the United Nations and the Organization for the Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to Ukraine to help stem the escalating crisis there.

"Russian actions in Ukraine are violating the sovereignty of Ukraine and threaten international peace and security," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the Ukrainian crisis.

She called for the "immediate deployment" of U.N. and OSCE observers after Russia's parliament approved President Vladimir Putin's request to send military forces to the autonomous Ukrainian region of the Crimea.

